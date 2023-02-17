Sacred Heart hosts Merrimack after Minor's 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Merrimack Warriors (12-16, 9-4 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-14, 7-6 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Jordan Minor scored 25 points in Merrimack’s 67-59 victory against the Hartford Hawks. The Pioneers are 8-4 on their home court. Sacred Heart ranks eighth in the NEC shooting 31.9% from deep, led by Raymond Espinal-Guzman shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Warriors have gone 9-4 against NEC opponents. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC with 19.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Minor averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Sixsmith is averaging 8.3 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Minor is scoring 17.2 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

