Sacred Heart (11-14, 7-5) vs. Bryant (8-15, 5-7)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart looks for its third straight win over Bryant at Chace Athletic Center. Bryant’s last win at home against the Pioneers came on March 4, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Sean Hoehn and E.J. Anosike have led the Pioneers. Hoehn has averaged 17.4 points while Anosike has put up 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by juniors Sabastian Townes and Adam Grant. Townes has averaged 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while Grant has put up 14.2 points per game.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have allowed only 72.5 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 81.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SOLID SEAN: Hoehn has connected on 39 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Bryant is 0-14 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 8-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sacred Heart is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Pioneers are 5-14 when opponents score more than 70.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all NEC teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.