Sacred Heart (12-16, 8-7) vs. Central Connecticut (11-17, 5-10)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over CCSU. Sacred Heart has won by an average of 14 points in its last seven wins over the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut’s last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2015, a 76-73 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Connecticut’s Tyler Kohl, Joe Hugley and Deion Bute have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Blue Devils scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kohl has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Central Connecticut field goals over the last five games. Kohl has accounted for 29 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Connecticut is 0-9 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 11-8 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pioneers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut has 32 assists on 65 field goals (49.2 percent) over its past three contests while Sacred Heart has assists on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart is ranked first among NEC teams with an average of 79.8 points per game. The Pioneers have averaged 84 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.