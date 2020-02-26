BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: E.J. Anosike has averaged a double-double (15.6 points and 11.3 rebounds) to lead the way for the Pioneers. Koreem Ozier is also a key contributor, producing 14.2 points per game. The Terriers have been led by Chauncey Hawkins, who is averaging 14 points.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Hawkins has connected on 24.5 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (NY) is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 63.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sacred Heart is a perfect 15-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Pioneers are 2-12 when scoring any fewer than that.
DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 20.2 free throws per game this season.
