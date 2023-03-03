Merrimack Warriors and Sacred Heart Pioneers square off in NEC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-16, 8-8 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (16-16, 12-4 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors play the Sacred Heart Pioneers in the NEC Tournament. The Warriors’ record in NEC games is 12-4, and their record is 4-12 in non-conference games. Merrimack is eighth in the NEC with 26.1 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Minor averaging 13.3.

The Pioneers’ record in NEC play is 8-8. Sacred Heart has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is averaging 17.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

Nico Galette is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 13.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

