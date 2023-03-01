Sacred Heart Pioneers and Wagner Seahawks play in NEC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wagner Seahawks (15-12, 8-8 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-16, 8-8 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -2; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: The Sacred Heart Pioneers square off against the Wagner Seahawks in the NEC Tournament. The Pioneers’ record in NEC play is 8-8, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference games. Sacred Heart is third in the NEC with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Carpenter averaging 10.0.

The Seahawks are 8-8 in NEC play. Wagner ranks sixth in the NEC scoring 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Delonnie Hunt averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Javier Esquerra Trelles averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Hunt is shooting 37.8% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

