Sacred Heart Pioneers face the Holy Cross Crusaders on 5-game slide

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-9) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart aims to end its five-game slide when the Pioneers take on Holy Cross. The Pioneers have gone 2-2 in home games. Sacred Heart is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Crusaders are 0-4 on the road. Holy Cross has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Gerrale Gates is scoring 17.1 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

