E.J. Anosike led Sacred Heart (20-12) with 16 points and 15 rebounds with 10 of them on the offensive end. It was the third time in his career he’s grabbed 10 offensive boards. Clarke scored 13 and Kinnon LaRose 10. Spellman gabbed 11 rebounds.
Despite a 47-23 rebounding advantage, the Pioneers shot just 37.1% from the field, were 6 of 19 from 3-point range and missed half their 18 free-throw attempts.
Chong Qui scored 18 for Mount Saint Mary’s (11-21) and Nana Opoku 11.
Sacred Heart advances to play No. 2 seed St. Francis (PA) on Saturday.
