Sacred Heart takes on Binghamton following Johnson's 24-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-2) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-1)
Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Bryce Johnson scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 90-81 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.
Binghamton went 12-17 overall last season while going 5-8 at home. The Bearcats averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 1.6 bench points last season.
Sacred Heart went 10-20 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 24.3 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.