Sacred Heart visits Saint Joseph's (PA) after Reynolds' 27-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-7) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-6)
The Hawks are 3-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Pioneers are 3-5 on the road. Sacred Heart gives up 74.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 39.6% for Saint Joseph’s (PA).
Nico Galette is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 13.2 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.
___
