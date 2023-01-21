Sacred Heart visits Wagner following Reilly's 29-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-10, 4-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (10-7, 3-3 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits the Wagner Seahawks after Joey Reilly scored 29 points in Sacred Heart’s 92-85 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Seahawks are 5-2 on their home court. Wagner averages 64.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Pioneers are 4-2 in conference games. Sacred Heart is the NEC leader with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Bryce Johnson averaging 8.2.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 9.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Nico Galette is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

