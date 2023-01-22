Sacred Heart visits Wagner following Reilly's 29-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-10, 4-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (10-7, 3-3 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wagner -4.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays the Wagner Seahawks after Joey Reilly scored 29 points in Sacred Heart’s 92-85 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Seahawks are 5-2 on their home court. Wagner has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pioneers are 4-2 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is fourth in the NEC scoring 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Carpenter averaging 10.0.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Advertisement

Mike Sixsmith is averaging 8.7 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article