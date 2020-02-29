Raiquan Clark scored 15 points for the Sharks (14-17, 9-9), which pushed his career total to 2,002 — the first LIU player to break 2,000 points and just the seventh in the history of the Northeast Conference. Ty Flowers added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Sacred Heart finished the first half on a 20-7 run to lead 33-30 at the break.
Sacred Heart is the No. 3 seed into the NEC tournament, facing Mount St. Mary’s in a quarterfinal while fourth-seeded LIU meets Fairleigh Dickinson. Both games are Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.