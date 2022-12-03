Safford and Miami (OH) host Indiana State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana State Sycamores (7-1, 1-0 MVC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -6.5; over/under is 154 BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Indiana State Sycamores after Morgan Safford scored 26 points in Miami (OH)’s 95-78 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The RedHawks are 3-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Sycamores play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Indiana State leads the MVC with 15.6 assists. Cameron Henry paces the Sycamores with 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% for Miami (OH).

Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. Henry is averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 assists for Indiana State.

