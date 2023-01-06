Safford and Miami (OH) host Kent State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-3, 1-0 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-8, 0-1 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Kent State Golden Flashes after Morgan Safford scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 68-56 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas. The RedHawks are 5-4 on their home court. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC scoring 75.0 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are 1-0 against MAC opponents. Kent State is seventh in the MAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Miryne Thomas averaging 4.1.

The RedHawks and Golden Flashes meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Sincere Carry is averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the past 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

