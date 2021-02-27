The Paladins inbounded the ball and pushed it to Noah Gurley but his leaning 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left drew iron and bounced out of bounds to end it.
Messiah Jones scored 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting with seven rebounds for the Terriers (15-8, 12-5 Southern Conference). Storm Murphy added 15 points and Tray Hollowell 13.
Gurley tied a career high with 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Paladins (16-8, 10-5), whose four-game winning streak ended. Mike Bothwell and Clay Mounce each scored 12 and combined to grab 13 rebounds.
Wofford also beat Furman 75-67 on Feb. 6.
