Saint Bonaventure Bonnies play the La Salle Explorers on 3-game win streak

La Salle Explorers (10-13, 4-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-11, 7-4 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -6.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bonnies take on La Salle. The Bonnies have gone 10-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Explorers are 4-6 in conference games. La Salle ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The Bonnies and Explorers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrell Luc is averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.1 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

