Saint Bonaventure Bonnies take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2)
The Fighting Irish are 5-0 in non-conference play. Notre Dame is fifth in the ACC scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 51.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Banks averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Kyrell Luc is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.0 points for Saint Bonaventure.
Nate Laszewski is shooting 52.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 19.6 points and 8.8 rebounds. Dane Goodwin is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for Notre Dame.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.