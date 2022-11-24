Saint Bonaventure Bonnies take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) Elmont, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off in Elmont, New York. The Bonnies have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.3% from downtown, led by Daryl Banks III shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Irish are 5-0 in non-conference play. Notre Dame is fifth in the ACC scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 51.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Kyrell Luc is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.0 points for Saint Bonaventure.

Nate Laszewski is shooting 52.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 19.6 points and 8.8 rebounds. Dane Goodwin is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for Notre Dame.

