The Bonnies are 4-3 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.7.
The Spiders and Bonnies meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Gilyard is averaging 12.7 points, six assists and 3.4 steals for the Spiders. Grant Golden is averaging 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games for Richmond.
Jaren Holmes is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bonnies. Adaway is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.
