Saint Bonaventure faces UMass, aims to stop 4-game skid

UMass Minutemen (9-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-7) Olean, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -1; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure will try to end its four-game slide when the Bonnies take on UMass. The Bonnies have gone 5-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Minutemen are 2-0 on the road. UMass scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 36.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bonnies. Kyrell Luc is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Matt Cross is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 9.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Minutemen: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

