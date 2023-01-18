Saint Bonaventure hosts Gunn and Duquesne

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duquesne Dukes (13-5, 3-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-9, 3-2 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -1.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Rodney Gunn Jr. scored 26 points in Duquesne’s 92-80 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Bonnies have gone 8-1 at home. Saint Bonaventure ranks fourth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Dukes are 3-2 in A-10 play. Duquesne leads the A-10 with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Rotroff averaging 3.2.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yann Farell is averaging 8.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Advertisement

Dae Dae Grant is averaging 16 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article