Saint Bonaventure hosts Johnson and Siena

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-5) at Siena Saints (5-5, 1-0 MAAC)
The Bonnies are 0-2 in road games. Saint Bonaventure ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for Siena.
Daryl Banks III is shooting 37.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.