Saint Bonaventure puts home win streak on the line against FGCU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-4) Olean, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts FGCU looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak. The Bonnies are 5-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 2-3 in road games. FGCU ranks fourth in the ASUN giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 16.4 points. Kyrell Luc is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.0 points for Saint Bonaventure.

Isaiah Thompson is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article