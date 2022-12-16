Saint Bonaventure puts home win streak on the line against FGCU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-4) Olean, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -4; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts FGCU trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak. The Bonnies have gone 5-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is seventh in the A-10 shooting 35.1% from downtown, led by Daryl Banks III shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 2-3 on the road. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN shooting 34.7% from downtown. Andre Weir paces the Eagles shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Saint Bonaventure.

Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for FGCU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

