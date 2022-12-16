Saint Bonaventure puts home win streak on the line against FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-4)
The Eagles are 2-3 on the road. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN shooting 34.7% from downtown. Andre Weir paces the Eagles shooting 50% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Saint Bonaventure.
Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for FGCU.
___
