Saint Bonaventure takes home win streak into matchup with Fordham

Fordham Rams (15-4, 3-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-10, 4-3 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Fordham trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Bonnies have gone 9-1 at home. Saint Bonaventure has a 0-1 record in one-possession games. The Rams have gone 3-3 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

The Bonnies and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 36.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bonnies. Kyrell Luc is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Darius Quisenberry is shooting 39.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

