Saint Bonaventure takes home win streak into matchup with Fordham

Fordham Rams (15-4, 3-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-10, 4-3 A-10)
The Bonnies and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 36.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bonnies. Kyrell Luc is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
Darius Quisenberry is shooting 39.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.