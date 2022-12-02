Saint Bonaventure visits Buffalo after Jones' 22-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4)
The Bonnies are 0-1 in road games. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 shooting 37.3% from deep. Kyrell Luc leads the Bonnies shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Buffalo.
Daryl Banks III is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bonnies. Luc is averaging 16.9 points and 3.7 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.