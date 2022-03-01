The Bonnies are 11-4 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure scores 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Bonaventure won the last matchup 73-53 on Jan. 15. Jalen Adaway scored 25 points to help lead the Bonnies to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Curry is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for VCU.
Adaway is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.
Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.
