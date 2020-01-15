Tre Mitchell scored a season-high 28 points and had three assists for the Minutemen (7-10, 1-3). Carl Pierre added 11 points. Samba Diallo had eight rebounds.
Saint Bonaventure plays VCU on the road on Saturday. UMass takes on George Washington at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.