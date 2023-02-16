Saint Francis (BKN) hosts Cohen and Saint Francis (PA)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-16, 6-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (13-13, 6-7 NEC) New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -1; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Josh Cohen scored 24 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 75-68 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Terriers have gone 10-4 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Flash have gone 6-6 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is 5-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is scoring 11.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Terriers. Zion Bethea is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Cohen is averaging 21.7 points and eight rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

