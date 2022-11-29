Saint Francis (BKN) hosts Delaware State following Wilcox's 21-point game

Delaware State Hornets (1-5) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (2-4)
The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Delaware State has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wilcox is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Terriers. Rob Higgins is averaging 8.0 points for Saint Francis (BKN).
Khyrie Staten is averaging 15.6 points and two steals for the Hornets. Brandon Stone is averaging 13.2 points for Delaware State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.