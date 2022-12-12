Saint Francis (BKN) puts home win streak on the line against Longwood

Longwood Lancers (5-5) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-5)
The Lancers are 1-4 on the road. Longwood ranks second in the Big South shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Larry Moreno is shooting 42.6% and averaging 10.0 points for Saint Francis (BKN).
Walyn Napper is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds for Longwood.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.