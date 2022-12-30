Saint Francis (BKN) visits Cent. Conn. St. after Amos' 20-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-13, 0-1 NEC)
The Blue Devils have gone 1-4 at home. Cent. Conn. St. averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Terriers are 1-5 on the road. Saint Francis (BKN) is second in the NEC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Enger averaging 4.0.
The Blue Devils and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amos is averaging 14 points for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..
Rob Higgins is averaging 11.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.
Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.