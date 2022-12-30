Saint Francis (BKN) visits Cent. Conn. St. after Amos' 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-13, 0-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Kellen Amos scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 80-72 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Blue Devils have gone 1-4 at home. Cent. Conn. St. averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Terriers are 1-5 on the road. Saint Francis (BKN) is second in the NEC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Enger averaging 4.0.

The Blue Devils and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amos is averaging 14 points for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Advertisement

Rob Higgins is averaging 11.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article