Saint Francis (BKN) visits Saint Francis (PA) following Cohen's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-9, 2-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-11, 4-1 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Josh Cohen scored 23 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 54-51 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Red Flash are 6-3 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) gives up 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Terriers are 2-3 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks seventh in the NEC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 5.4.

The Red Flash and Terriers match up Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Moore averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Cohen is shooting 60.7% and averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Advertisement

Rob Higgins is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article