Saint Francis (BKN) visits Saint Francis (PA) following Cohen's 23-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-9, 2-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-11, 4-1 NEC)
The Terriers are 2-3 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks seventh in the NEC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 5.4.
The Red Flash and Terriers match up Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Moore averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Cohen is shooting 60.7% and averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).
Rob Higgins is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.
Terriers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.
