Saint Francis (BKN) visits South Florida on 3-game road slide

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (2-3) at South Florida Bulls (1-5) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -11.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Terriers take on South Florida. The Bulls have gone 0-3 at home. South Florida is seventh in the AAC in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Keyshawn Bryant leads the Bulls with 7.0 boards.

The Terriers are 0-3 in road games. Saint Francis (BKN) gives up 69.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Selton Miguel is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.2 points for South Florida.

Zion Bethea is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Josiah Harris is averaging 9.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for Saint Francis (BKN).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

