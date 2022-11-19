Saint Francis (BKN) wins 61-58 against Saint Peter's

Moreno was 6-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Terriers (2-2). Josiah Harris scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 7 from the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds and four blocks. Zion Bethea recorded 10 points and shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.