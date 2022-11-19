Saint Francis (BKN) wins 61-58 against Saint Peter's

NEW YORK — Larry Moreno scored 19 points as Saint Francis (BKN) beat Saint Peter’s 61-58 on Saturday.
The Peacocks (2-2) were led in scoring by Jayden Saddler, who finished with 14 points and three steals. Isiah Dasher added 11 points for Saint Peter’s. In addition, Jaylen Murray finished with 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Saint Francis (BKN) visits Miami and Saint Peter’s hosts SUNY-Old Westbury.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.