Fairleigh Dickinson advances in NEC Tournament

TEANECK, N.J. — Sean Moore and Ansley Almonor scored 18 points each in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 83-75 victory against Saint Francis on Wednesday night in the first round of Northeast Conference Tournament.

Moore also added seven rebounds and five steals for the Knights (18-14). Almonor shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and also had five rebounds. Grant Singleton shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.