The Terriers (7-8, 1-2) also placed four in double figures, led by Chauncey Hawkins with 16 points and five assists. Rob Higgins added 14 points, Milija Cosic and Unique McLean scored 11 each.

Hawkins sank two free throws to stake the Terriers to an 80-79 lead with five seconds remaining before Gaskins sprinted the length of the court to put up the winner for the Red Flash.

There were five lead changes and seven ties, including three in the last two minutes.

Saint Francis (Pa.) scored 18 points off 13 Terriers turnovers, had seven steals and four blocked shots and owned the paint, 42-32.