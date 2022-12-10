Saint Francis (PA) faces Hawaii on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-7) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-3) Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) travels to Hawaii looking to break its four-game road losing streak. The Rainbow Warriors are 3-2 on their home court. Hawaii scores 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Red Flash have gone 0-4 away from home. Saint Francis (PA) is second in the NEC scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Josh Cohen averaging 14.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Bernardo da Silva is averaging 11.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 59.4% for Hawaii.

Cohen is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 13.1 points for Saint Francis (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

