Fairleigh Dickinson plays in NEC Tournament against the Saint Francis (PA)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (13-17, 9-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-14, 10-6 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash meet in the NEC Tournament. The Knights are 10-6 against NEC opponents and 8-8 in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Red Flash are 9-7 against NEC teams. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Singleton averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Demetre Roberts is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Cam Gregory is averaging 5.1 points for the Red Flash. Josh Cohen is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article