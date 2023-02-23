Saint Francis (PA) gets past Fairleigh Dickinson 82-72

LORETTO, Pa. — Josh Cohen scored 31 points as Saint Francis (PA) beat Fairleigh Dickinson 82-72 on Thursday night.
Grant Singleton led the Knights (16-14, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Joe Munden Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition, Sean Moore had 13 points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Saint Francis (PA) hosts Wagner while Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Saint Francis (BKN).
