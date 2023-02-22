Saint Francis (PA) hosts Fairleigh Dickinson following Roberts' 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-13, 9-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (11-16, 8-6 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Demetre Roberts scored 20 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 66-48 victory over the Wagner Seahawks. The Red Flash are 8-4 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) leads the NEC shooting 38.2% from downtown, led by Wisler Sanon II shooting 52.2% from 3-point range.

The Knights are 9-5 in conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Joe Munden Jr. averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Land averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Josh Cohen is averaging 21.4 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Grant Singleton is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Roberts is shooting 45.9% and averaging 18.0 points over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

