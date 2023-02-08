Saint Francis (PA) hosts Sacred Heart following Galette's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-13, 6-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-15, 5-5 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Nico Galette scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 78-65 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Red Flash have gone 7-3 at home. Saint Francis (PA) allows 74.3 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Pioneers have gone 6-5 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Moore averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Josh Cohen is averaging 21.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Galette is averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

