Saint Francis (PA) hosts Sacred Heart following Galette's 22-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-13, 6-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-15, 5-5 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -2; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Nico Galette scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 78-65 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Red Flash are 7-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) leads the NEC averaging 35.0 points in the paint. Josh Cohen leads the Red Flash scoring 15.7.

The Pioneers are 6-5 in NEC play. Sacred Heart is second in the NEC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Johnson averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohen is averaging 21.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Johnson is averaging 9.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

