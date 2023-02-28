Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash play in NEC Tournament against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-21, 7-9 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (12-17, 9-7 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash and Central Connecticut State Blue Devils meet in the NEC Tournament. The Red Flash’s record in NEC games is 9-7, and their record is 3-10 against non-conference opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fourth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Josh Cohen leads the Red Flash with 8.1 boards.

The Blue Devils are 7-9 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. has a 5-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohen is averaging 22 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Kellen Amos is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 10.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

