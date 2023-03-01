Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash square off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in NEC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-21, 7-9 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (12-17, 9-7 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -2.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash play in the NEC Tournament against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Red Flash have gone 9-7 against NEC opponents, with a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Saint Francis (PA) averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Devils are 7-9 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is averaging 22 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Advertisement

Kellen Amos is averaging 14.1 points for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article