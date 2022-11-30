Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash to play the Bucknell Bison on the road

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) at Bucknell Bison (4-3) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -6.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on Bucknell for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday. The Bison have gone 2-1 at home. Bucknell is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Red Flash are 0-2 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bison. Ian Motta is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Bucknell.

Josh Cohen is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for Saint Francis (PA).

