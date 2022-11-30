Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash to play the Bucknell Bison on the road

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) at Bucknell Bison (4-3)
The Red Flash are 0-2 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bison. Ian Motta is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Bucknell.
Josh Cohen is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for Saint Francis (PA).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.