Saint Francis (Pa.) rushes for 6 TDs in 57-7 win over LIU

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — Lovell Armstead and QuaSean Holmes each rushed for two touchdowns and Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) had six rushing scores in a 57-7 victory over winless Long Island University on Saturday.
Cole Doyle was 15 of 22 for 273 yards and one touchdown for Saint Francis (4-2, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Doyle connected with Elijah Sarratt from 49 yards out for the receiver’s third straight game with a touchdown.
Joe Toepfer led the defense with a fumble recovery and an interception. Alex Schmoke added a 50-yard field goal — the fourth time a Saint Francis kicker has converted from 50-plus.
Long Island (0-6, 0-2) was outgained 554-235 and turned it over three times.
Jonathan DeBique rushed for 77 yards for LIU and Derek Green passed for 89.
