Kaleb Bishop had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-13, 1-4). Jahlil Jenkins added 15 points with eight assists and three steals.
FDU captured its second NEC title in the last four years after defeating Saint Francis 85-76 last season to reach the NCAA Tournament.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.