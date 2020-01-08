Landon Taliaferro, who led the Stags in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, had only 7 points on 3-of-13 shooting.
Marist faces Rider at home on Sunday. Fairfield takes on Manhattan at home on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.