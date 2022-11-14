Saint John's (NY) takes on Cent. Conn. St. following Jones' 20-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) faces the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after David Jones scored 20 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 83-68 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

Saint John’s (NY) finished 17-15 overall last season while going 13-7 at home. The Red Storm averaged 79.6 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.5% from behind the arc last season.